New Chaperone Policy At Garden State Plaza: So Far, So Good

Wesley Rebisz, the senior general manager of Westfield Garden State Plaza said they are pleased with the community response since the policy was put in place at the end of April.

“Last Friday and Saturday evening we welcomed thousands of guests who were having fun shopping, dining and experiencing everything our shopping center has to offer," Rebisz said.

"We were also very happy to see how many guests under 18 years of age chose to visit the center with an adult family member.”

The plan requires everyone 17 and under to be accompanied by an adult 21 or older after 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, with officials checking IDs of youths or supervising adults. Anyone who lacks proper identification will be turned away.

The policy was implemented in the wake of numerous incidents of "disruptive behavior that violates the center's code of conduct by a small minority of younger visitors" the mall said.

Daily Voice readers seem mixed about the new policy and its enforcement, but mostly agreed teenage riff raff have no place at the mall.

"Thank God!" one user said. "Love the new policy."

"If you don't know how to go out in public, don't go out," another user said.

Another said they didn't see anyone checking IDs when they visited the mall.

