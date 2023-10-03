Funeral Director Killed In NJ Home Was 'Movie Buff, Capable Of Loving Anyone,' BF Says

The 37-year-old Nutley woman, who was killed over the weekend in a Belleville home, is being mourned by those who love her for her innate kindness.

"She was so capable of loving anybody," said Voloshin's boyfriend, Aviv Roziner, of Huntingdon Valley, PA. "She was so kind... she was the most understanding person one could ever imagine."

Scott Hurring, 43, of Belleville, was charged with murder in Voloshin's killing Sunday, Oct. 1, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II and Belleville Police Chief Mark Minichini said.

Roziner and Voloshin met through mutual friends at karaoke in January and have been together ever since, he said. Roziner said his girlfriend had a "rough upbringing," but found joy in helping others.

Voloshin, a Passaic native, became a licensed funeral two years ago, and landed a job at the Alvarez Funeral Home in Newark.

A movie buff who loved her squish pillows, Erica "was the kind of person who goes out when she's in pain to give homeless people stuff for their needs," her boyfriend said. "She made care packets for them."

Aria Abatangelo remembered Voloshin for her "quick wit, sharp tongue," and sense of humor.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

