Fully Vaxxed, Boosted President Biden Gets Covid-19 Again

The 81-year-old Biden has tested positive for COVID while in Las Vegas, Nevada ahead of the DNC, officials with the White House explained. His symptoms are mild.

His doctor noted that he presented with upper respiratory symptoms, such as a runny nose, a non-productive cough, and "general malaise," as stated in the release.

Since his condition did not improve throughout the day, a COVID test was conducted on Wednesday evening, July 17.

All of his vitals are normal and he has taken a dose of Paxlovid, the doctor said, adding that "He will be self-isolating at his home in Rehoboth."

When he returns to Delaware to self-isolate he "will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time. The White House will provide regular updates on the President’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation," officials concluded.

This is believed to be the third time he has had COVID-19, the last time was in 2022.

The diagnosis comes after concerns over Biden's fitness for a second term escalated after a disastrous debate performance against Republican candidate Donald Trump on Thursday, June 27.

Since then, many, including prominent Democrats, have called on Biden to pull out of the race.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.