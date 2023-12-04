Fugitive Wanted For Trying To Kill Twin In MD Captured Near NJ/NY Border After 50-Mile Pursuit

Reese E. Wetzel, 23, of Ellicott City, MD stabbed his sister multiple times during an argument, then stole her car and headed north, police in Edison, NJ, said.

Edison police said they received a Sirius XM alert involving the stolen white 2019 Subaru Outback at 8:13 p.m. Sunday.

It pointed them toward Route 1 at Main Street, they said.

Edison Officer Phil Smith spotted the speeding Subaru on Woodbridge Avenue, then obtained permission from his watch commander, Lt. Tim Hutson, to pursue the vehicle, according to a release from the department.

New Jersey State Police joined the pursuit as it headed up Route 287 through Somerset County, then through Morris and Passaic counties and, finally, into Bergen County.

Wetzel eventually stopped the Outback in the middle of northbound Route 287 at mile marker 64.9 in Mahwah -- more than 50 miles from where the pursuit began -- shortly after 9 p.m.

Smith (pictured below) and the troopers forcibly removed him from the vehicle, Edison police said.

A trooper who sustained a leg injury was taken to Morristown Medical Center, responders said.

Wetzel remained in custody on Monday, charged with being a fugitive from justice, eluding with a substantial risk of serious injury, resisting arrest, obstruction and receiving stolen property.

The vehicle was towed to Edison.

