Fugitive Sought: Accused Pedophile Living In Cliffside Wanted For Assaulting Fairview Pre-Teen

A 52-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a pre-teen in Fairview is believed to have fled the country, authorities said.

ANYONE who sees knows where to find Bernardo Velazco is urged to immediately contact the prosecutor's tips line: (201) 226-5532.

Detectives obtained a warrant for the arrest of Bernardo Velazco, a single and unemployed Guatemalan national who has recently been living in Cliffside Park.

He is considered a fugitive from justice.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said on Monday, Dec. 18, Fairview police alerted members of his Special Victims Unit to the allegations against Velazco a week ago.

They, in turn, charged him with two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, as well as lesser charges of sexual assault by contact, attempted sexual assault and child endangerment, all involving a victim under 13.

ANYONE who sees Velazco or knows where to find him is urged to immediately contact the prosecutor's tips line: (201) 226-5532.

Or you could call Fairview police directly: (201) 943-3655.

