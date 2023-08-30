Fair 76°

Fugitive Hunters Involved In Fatality In Newark Park: AG

UPDATE: What witnesses said was a fatal shooting involving law enforcement at West Side Park in Newark is being reviewed by state authorities.

At the scene of the Aug. 29 fatality in West Side Park in Newark.
At the scene of the Aug. 29 fatality in West Side Park in Newark. Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza/UNF News for DAILY VOICE
Jerry DeMarco
New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin's office confirmed Wednesday night, Aug. 30, that members of the U.S. Marshals New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force and "additional local law enforcement agencies" were involved in the death of a man at the park on Tuesday.

Attempts were made to revive the man, who the attorney general said was pronounced dead at 3:49 p.m. at nearby University Hospital.

Platkin didn't identify the man. He also didn't whether or not he was a civilian or how he ended up dead.

State law and his own guidelines require Platkin to review deaths that occur “during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody," no matter what the circumstances are.

