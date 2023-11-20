Fair 46°

Fuel Truck Crashes Through Fence, Clips Pole, Nearly Hits Elmwood Park Home

 A single-axle tanker truck filled with heating oil sideswiped a utility pole, crashed through a chain link fence and finally stopped short of hitting a house near a Garden State Parkway overpass in Elmwood Park on Monday.

River Drive was closed in both directions between the Garden State Parkway and Route 46 overpasses in Elmwood Park while a PSE&G crew replaced the pole.

 Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Jerry DeMarco
No injuries were reported in the Nov. 20 mishap in the 900 block of River Drive near the Garden Drive intersection.

No oil leaked from the Fairclough fuel truck out of Paterson, either.

River Drive was closed in both directions between the Garden State Parkway and Route 46 overpasses while a PSE&G crew replaced the pole.

Power was knocked out only to the house where the truck crashed.

Police were trying to determine the cause.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

