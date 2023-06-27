Fog/Mist 69°

Frustrated Travelers Take To Twitter As Storms Ground Hundreds Of Newark Airport Flights

Hundreds of flights were cancelled and delayed Monday, June 26, due to stormy weather at Newark Liberty Airport, leaving travelers seething.

grounded flights
grounded flights Photo Credit: Kikkuru0606 Pixabay/Twitter users
Cecilia Levine
"Kicking my vacation off with a flight that’s been delayed twice & a trash colleen hoover book in the newark airport," one person said Tuesday, June 27.

According to FlightAware, 446 flights going into or out of the airport were delayed while 538 were cancelled, as rain pummeled the state intermittently. Forty-five percent of the cancellations were United Airlines, and 38% of the delays were also United.

Monday's stormy weather left thousands of New Jersey residents without power on Tuesday, June 27 — and more thunderstorms are still a possibility, forecasters say.

As of 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, just over 100 flights were delayed and 300 cancelled at Newark Airport, FlightAware shows. That number is expected to increase as storms develop again in the afternoon and evening hours.

Frustrated travelers took to Twitter.

