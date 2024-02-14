Fair 34°

Frozen Hydrants Challenge Firefighters In Wanaque Basement Blaze Ignited By Lithium Battery

A Wanaque homeowner required medical attention for smoke inhalation after a lithium battery ignited a fierce basement fire, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Ron Jeffers (KME/Twitter)
Jerry DeMarco
The basement on Ramapo Mountain Drive was fully involved when firefighters arrived shortly before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, they said.

Frozen hydrants left the first two engines just about tapped, with the blaze extending to the first floor, when mutual aid came through, responders said.

That included firefighters from Pompton Lakes, Ringwood and Bloomingdale.

A Passaic County hazardous materials unit also was requested.

