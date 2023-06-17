Frozen Custard And Burger Joint Opens 2nd NJ Spot Thanks To 4th Generation Resident

A fourth generation Toms River resident is bringing the second New Jersey location of Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® to town.

“Being a fourth generation Toms River resident, I’m thrilled to bring the Freddy’s experience to the folks I grew up with, the students who go to school with my children, and the families of the youth I have coached. It’s an incredibly special feeling, and I’m looking forward to seeing the community at our new Freddy’s location,” franchise owner Ed Abramson, said.

“We believe our commitment to serving high-quality, cooked-to-order food and providing exceptional hospitality will resonate with guests in the area.”

The fast-casual restaurant, which landed in Linden in 2021, is known for its cooked-to-order steakburgers made with lean 100 percent ground beef, all-beef hot dogs, crispy shoestring fries and frozen custard treats made with freshly churned chocolate or vanilla frozen custard, a news release says.

“The Original Double is a signature favorite that we like to recommend to first-time guests who want to get a feel of the Freddy’s taste,” said Abramson. “It’s made with two thinly-pressed steakburger patties topped with cheese, mustard, pickle planks and onion slices. The burger is served on a toasted bun alongside our crispy shoestring fries, or you can opt to try our crunchy onion rings or white cheddar cheese curds as a side.”

The 3,059 square-foot, freestanding restaurant seats 88 guests and has drive-thru service. Mobile ordering through the Freddy’s app and website is also available. Hours of operation are 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The Toms River spot opened on Wednesday, June 14 at 149 Route 37 East.

