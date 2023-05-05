Front Loader Tips, Lands On Driver In Bogota

The worker was clearing property on the former site of the Bogota Golf Center on Cross Street when the machine fell down an embankment shortly after 3 p.m. Friday, May 5, Police Sgt. Geoffrey Cole said.

Police, firefighters and members of the Bogota Rescue Squad responded along with BLS and ALS units from Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, the sergeant said.

The victim, who'd climbed out, was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with minor leg and arm injuries, Cole said.

