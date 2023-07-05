Frightful Scene: TV Cameraman From Jersey Shore Hit In Face With Thrown Ball In Yankee Game

Pete Stendel of Long Branch, NJ, was in the camera well next to the Yankee dugout when the Baltimore Orioles tried to turn a double play off a ground ball hit by rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe in the fifth inning of the July 5 night game.

Everything stopped for nearly 15 minutes before Stendel, 68, was carried onto the field from the Yankee dugout on a stretcher.

Respectful applause that began as the cart he was placed on pulled away turned to cheers when Stendel extended his right arm and gave the three-finger "love" sign.

The cart then headed around home plate and past the Orioles dugout to the left-centerfield wall.

The Orioles second-year shortstop, Gunner Henderson, had taken a late toss at the bag from second baseman Adam Frazier on Volpe's ground ball and, with little to no time to get two outs, fired way over Ryan O'Heard's head.

The ball hit Stendel, 68, just above the left eye.

He immediately grabbed his forehead with both hands as he fell backward.

Yankee players quickly rushed to Stendel's aid, followed by several trainers.

A photo taken by the Associated Press showed Stendel with his head cradled by a trainer, his face bloodied and one eye closed, as he clutched his chest with his right hand.

Fifteen or minutes passed before Yankee announcer Michael Kay, who was working the game on Amazon Prime, said Stendl was conscious and talking in the dugout.

A cart was brought in from behind the outfield fence.

Stendel, a painter who also works the roaming steady cam for SNY, was strapped to a board and gingerly laid on the cart.

He exchanged pleasantries with a smiling uniformed New York City police officer before the cart pulled away.

"Pete Stendel is excellent at what he does. Hoping he is safe," sideline reporter Justin Shackill tweeted.

"The MVPs of tonight’s game are Tim Lentych, Alfonso Malaguti and the rest of the Yankees training staff, who didn’t blink twice and rushed into action to care for Pete," he added.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.