Fragrant Offense: Fleeing Ulta Thieves Caught With $1,800 Worth Of Perfume

Three men from Brooklyn who fled an Ulta Beauty store just off Route 17 in Ramsey were nabbed a short distance away by Saddle River police, authorities said.

The trio had just fled the store in the Interstate Shopping Center with $1,800 worth of fragrances when their older model Dodge Caravan was stopped -- for motor vehicle violations -- in the middle of the afternoon last Sunday, July 9, Ramsey Detective Jaclyn Sabatelli said.

"The vehicle and passengers matched descriptions provided by witnesses and seen on video surveillance," Sabatelli said.

Georgian immigrants Papiashvili Irakli, 45, Giogi Akhalashvili, 41, and Irakli Bliadze, 38, were charged with shoplifting and receiving stolen property, the detective said. Bliadze also was charged with conspiracy, she said.

All three were released pending court hearings.

Ramsey Police Chief Brian M. Lyman thanked Saddle River police -- as well as law enforcement colleagues from Ho-Ho-Kus, Ridgewood and Waldwick -- for their assistance.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.