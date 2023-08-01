Fox29 Anchor Punched By Man Pouring Beer On Him At Jersey Shore Bar In TikTok Challenge: Report

The Emmy Award-winning traffic anchor was emceeing an event at Oar House Pub on Sunday, July 30, when someone poured beer on his shoulder and head, and filmed it as apart of a TikTok Challenge, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Kelly, who has appeared on "Good Day Philadelphia" since 2014, apparently was punched by the man when he tried swatting his hand away, the outlet said.

The Philadelphia native likened it to the incident involving Bergen County entertainer Cardi B, who was splashed by a concertgoer's drink the day before while on stage in Las Vegas.

Kelly said on air Tuesday that the "frightening disturbing event" remains under investigation.

"I hope that this can bring some light to this craziness... and put a stop to it."

