Four Kids, 5 Adults Packed Into Vehicle Peppered With Gunfire In Passaic

Hours after a city police officer shot a gunman across town, a call came in of shots fired at Fourth and South streets.

Responding officers found the vehicle near the corner of Monroe Street and Central Avenue around 10 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said in a joint announcement.

There were nine occupants, they said:

a 21-year-old man from Asbury Park;

a 20-year-old man from Orange;

an 18-year-old man from Newark;

two women from Passaic, one 19 and the other 18;

two 17-year-old juveniles;

two 11-year-old juveniles.

One of them sustained a facial cut, Valdes and Guzman said.

They didn’t say whether any suspects had been taken into custody or identified, nor was a possible motive given.

