A Jeep SUV and a Honda SUV were heading westbound when they collided near milepost 29 in Roxbury around 1:45 a.m., NJSP Detective I Jeffrey Lebron told Daily Voice.

The Jeep driver and its four passengers were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation of minor injuries, Lebron said.

No other injuries were reported in the crash, which remains under investigation.

