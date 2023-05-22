Four Injured, One Critical, In Paterson Hammer Attack: Responders

There were extremely few initial details from the incident on the Oliver Street approach to Route 19 around 3:30 a.m. Monday, May 22. More detailed information was expected by early afternoon.

Investigators focused on a house at the bend in the road after the Ward Street split, across the highway from Marshall Street.

One of the victims was reportedly unconscious when taken to nearby St. Joseph's University Medical Center.

There were no status updates on the other three victims.

Some of the victims apparently had been attacked with a hammer, responders said, adding that a knife may also have been involved.

Paterson investigators are working the case with New Jersey State Police, the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office and the county sheriff's office, whose Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.