Four Charged In Parent Brawl At Warren County Wrestling Meet (Video)

Four people faces charges after a bench-clearing brawl broke out between parents during a wrestling meet at Phillipsburg High School in Lopatcong Township on Sunday, Jan. 28. The brouhaha was shared across social media.

During a wrestling match between Anderson Diaz and Alexander Finklestein, a physical altercation broke out between Dayne Takach, a 49-year-old Montague resident and Nicholas Cassidy, a 24-year-old Bloomsbury resident, James Pfeiffer, Warren County Prosecutor, said.

Takach approached a youth wrestler from Phillipsburg who just won a match, patted him on the head and said, "Now you can go off to high school."

Ralph Dileo, a 48-year-old Stewartsville resident, got into it with Takach. Takach initially walked away, but then after more comments were hurled his way decided to turn back, Pfeiffer said. While Takach was walking back, he was confronted by Cassidy, who had nothing to do with the original dustup, Pfeiffer said.

While Takach and Cassidy started throwing down Jersey style, other bystanders got involved to try to separate them, Pfeiffer said. Takach's wife, Jennifer, a 47-year-old Montague resident, got involved, kicking a person in the head/neck area, Pfeiffer said. Jennifer was arrested on-site and charged with aggravated assault for the kick, Pfeiffer said.

Dileo was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct, Takach was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct and harassment, while Cassidy was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct and harassment, Pfeiffer said.

