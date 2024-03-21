Four Busted In Summer Series Of Luxury Car Thefts, Burglaries Across North Jersey Towns: Police

It all began on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 2:27 a.m., when Fairfield police responded to a crash at Route 280, the department said.

The occupants of the vehicle had fled the scene prior to state troopers arriving on scene, police said. An investigation revealed the vehicle had just been stolen from a residence on Hollywood Avenue, police said. Personal belongings were also stolen from the residence, police said.

The same burglars were also involved in a home burglary in Roselle Park and the theft of a Mercedes Benz in Cranford, police said. The individuals then returned to Fairfield in the stolen Mercedes Benz at 7 a.m. and burglarized a Craig Place residence, police said.

Police pursued the stolen vehicle before terminating it when it became unsafe, officers said. The New Jersey State Police Auto Theft Task Force assisted in tracking the stolen Mercedes Benz to East Orange and arrested Nasir Solomon, a 19-year-old East Orange resident and two 17-year-old juveniles.

Solomon was charged with two counts of employing a juvenile in the commission of a crime and one count of trafficking in stolen motor vehicles, police said. He is currently housed in the Essex County Jail.

A 17-year-old was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, being the leader of an auto theft operation, conspiracy to commit burglary, possession of a handgun, possession of a handgun by a minor, possession of an extended magazine and trafficking in stolen motor vehicles, police said.

Another 17-year-old was charged with conspiracy to commit burglary, conspiracy to commit a motor vehicle theft, theft of credit cards, fraudulent use of credit cards, identity theft, and receiving stolen property, police said.

Jahshaun Hewitt, a 24-year-old East Orange resident was charged with burglary and motor vehicle theft and employing a juvenile in the commission of a crime. He remains at large, police said.

Anyone with information on Hewitt's whereabouts is asked to call police at 973-227-1400.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.