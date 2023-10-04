Four Bodies Found In NJ Home Probed As Homicide: Prosecutor

The discovery of four bodies in a Titus Lane home in Plainsboro is being investigated as a homicide case, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Plainsboro Police Chief Eamon Blanchard said.

Police were called to the home around 4:40 p.m. for a welfare check when they found the four bodies, Blanchard and Ciccone said.

An initial investigation lead by Detective Will Atkinson of the Plainsboro Police Department and Detective Javier Morillo the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office determined that there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Will Atkinson of the Plainsboro Police Department at 609-799- 2333 or Detective Javier Morillo the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-8843.

