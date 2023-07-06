Fort Lee Food Service Worker Charged With Sexually Assaulting Minor

Nelson Reyes Jr., 38, sexually abused the child, who was between 13 and 16 at the time, in Fort Lee, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said on Thursday, July 6.

Records show Nelson was arrested on aggravated assault and illegal weapons charges in Fort Lee in July 2019. A judge released him after two days under New Jersey’s bail reform law. The outcome of the case couldn’t immediately be determined.

This time was different.

Reyes was arrested last Friday, June 30, following an investigation by members of Musella’s Special Victims Unit and Fort Lee police. He has remained in the Bergen County Jail since then pending court action.

Reyes is charged with aggravated criminal sexual contact and child endangerment through sexual conduct.

