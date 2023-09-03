Former WWE Star Keeps NJ's First Cannoli Food Truck Rolling

Cannolis may sound simple enough conceptually, but Thomas "Tony" Ricca Jr. — a retired WWE star — has brought the Italian dessert to new levels.

What started in 1957 as Riccas' family's bakery, Sunrise Bakery, on Fairview Avenue in Hammonton has evolved in part into Cannoli World, a franchised, award-winning brand that has evolved into New Jersey’s first cannoli food truck, which debuted in 2016, Ricca said.

While making deliveries for his father's bakery in the 1980s, customers would often ask Ricca what else he had on the truck.

"I said, 'Well, we have all these different types of cannolis,'" he tells Daily Voice. And so, Ricca began putting his twist on the authentic treat when he wasn't working in the ring at "The Pharoah."

"The traditional cannoli wasn't just only with chocolate chips, but with fruit," he told Daily Voice. "And creating that over time... you don't see that as much. They only knew traditional."

Now, Ricca's customers know blueberry, banana cream pie, pumpkin pie, chocolate fudge, and many more, both from Ricca's Cannoli World show room and the Cannoli World truck.

Ricca says the most important thing is that everything is piped fresh.

More recently, Ricca rolled out the Cannoli Cart — which according to his website is New Jersey's first food truck to specialize in the carefully curated confection.

The showroom is open Saturdays and Sundays from 12 to 3 p.m. with occasional weekday availability. As for the fabulous food truck? It travels far and wide to events across South Jersey and Philadelphia and has even made appearances at certain national events.

Ricca says he loves putting a smile on people's faces, whether he's signing autographs or introducing them to a whole new world of cannolis: "It's priceless," he said.

Booking requests can be made by visiting the brand's website. The truck offers different varieties for each event. To see its current schedule, follow the brand's growing social media presence on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

