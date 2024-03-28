Former Newark Public Safety Director Accidentally Shot Himself — With Someone Else's Gun: PD

Responding to many unanswered questions about the shooting, Cedar Grove police issued a news release laying out what happened to Ambrose at 2 Village Park Road, where Ambrose keeps an office as a private investigator.

Ambrose previously served as chief of detectives for the Essex County Prosecutor's Office and public safety director for the City of Newark.

After the discharge, Ambrose was taken to the hospital by another man before police arrived, officers said. Upon arrival, police secured the room and requested the detective bureau, officers said. Ambrose's injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Detectives recovered a 9mm handgun and interviewed a Newark police chief, who was in the building at the time of the shooting, police said. Detectives interviewed Ambrose at the hospital and determined he was handling another person's firearm when it discharged, police said. The other individual was the only other one in the room and had a valid permit for the handgun, police said.

Police also reviewed surveillance video, which corroborated the statements by everyone present, officers said. There is no indication of criminal activity an everyone has cooperated with the investigation, police said.

Ambrose's career was not without controversy. According to multiple lawsuits against the City of Newark, Ambrose was been accused of punishing police officers who supported candidates he opposed. The city settled both lawsuits, according to Daily Beast.

