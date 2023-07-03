Former Marine Opens Sports Bar In North Jersey

Roberts is the owner of Scotty's Bar and Grill a new sports bar that opened in Bergen County at 172 Piermont Rd. in Cresskill.

"It's awesome," Roberts said about his new joint. "We got 100-inch TVs, a bunch of 60-inch TVs, pool tables, a dart board. The crab cakes are insane."

Scotty's opened two weeks ago and had 650 customers, Roberts said. He said people have been attracted to the food, which is upscale but not snooty and the fact he is committed to making his restaurant an all-inclusive place where everyone feels safe.

Even more impressive is the quick turnaround in which Scotty's opened. Having previously served in the Marine Corps, Roberts was going to work for the Department of Homeland Security before his wife stepped in and suggested another career path.

"She had heard there was a liquor license for sale in Cresskill," Roberts, who lives in Cresskill, said. "It was a dark upscale steakhouse. I knew I could rip this place out and make it bad-ass. I redid the place and it's gorgeous."

Roberts had initially planned to open in September, but his liquor license went through. Working 20-hour days, he realized he could open his restaurant right away.

"If you had told me three months ago I would be building a sports bar, I'd have said you were nuts," Roberts, who previously owned a sports bar before serving in the Marines, said.

The former marine, who said he is enjoys feeding people, raves about the food, especially his burgers. He visits Rockland Bakery three times a week to pick up bread.

"We serve a great burger," Roberts said. "The lobster rolls are insane. I love the nachos."

Cresskill deserves a place where everyone can have a good time and a place to watch the game, Roberts said. Before 9:30 p.m., nobody under 21 is allowed without an adult, and after 9:30 p.m., the restaurant is adults only.

"This place is for grownups," Roberts said. "I want everyone to be comfortable in my place."

