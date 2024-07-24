Former Bergen County HS Athlete Sean Sidle Dies Suddenly, 19: 'Nightmare'

A GoFundMe campaign launched by Sean's mother, Victoria, said that his death was sudden, and "a nightmare for any mother and father to have to go through."

Sean's obituary on the Beaugard-McKnight Funeral Home website says he graduated from St. Peter the Apostle Grammar School in River Edge in 2019, and then from St. Joseph Regional High School, Montvale, where he played football and wrestled, in 2023.

An aspiring mechanic, Sean just started a job as a mechanic's apprentice at Park Avenue Acura in Maywood — and "loving every minute of it," his family said.

"He loved working on cars, taking things apart, figuring out how to fix them and helping other people by fixing their cars for them," the campaign reads.

The campaign, which had raised more than $34,000 as of press time, remembered Sean as "a bright, caring, loving, honest, helpful, funny and dedicated son."

"When he was going through his senior year at St. Joe's in Montvale, I had pain in my hips - every morning he helped dress me and put on my socks and shoes," his grieving mother wrote. "When I finally had my hips replaced, he helped me through my recovery, dressing me, and putting on my compression socks and waiting on me hand and foot."

Sean's obituary says he spent most of his free time with his brothers, Brian and Erich, his best friends.

"Sean’s circle of friends was tight and close knit, he was always helping someone do something," his obituary reads. "He was there whenever someone needed something. Kind, generous, loving, selfless, caring, giving, there are so many words to describe the amazing young man we were proud to call our son."

Sean is survived by his parents, Victoria (née Florio) and Herschel Sidle; brothers Brian and Erich Sidle; grandfather of Brian Sidle; aunts and uncles Jacqueline Florio, Veronica Sidle, Kimberly Esperian, Frank, Robert, Timothy, Patrick and Matthew Florio, and Alec Sidle; in addition to many cousins.

Visitation will be Friday, July 26 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Beaugard-McKnight Funeral Home in River Edge. A Funeral Mass will be Saturday, July 27, at 10 a.m. at St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church in River Edge. Cremation is private.

Click here to donate to the Sidle family and here for Sean Sidle's complete obituary.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.