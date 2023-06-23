Former Arts Foundation Director, Devoted North Jersey Mother Hillary Cooper-Piputtana Dies, 47

Born in Atlanta, Georgia, Hillary was raised in Westfield and experienced many years in New York City before settling in Bernardsville in 2018, her obituary says.

Hillary graduated from Kent Place School in Summit and New York University, where she earned a BA in sociology. She worked as the Manager, Artist Development for Island Records at Island Def Jam Music Group in New York. She was later employed as the Director of Special Events at Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation, a nonprofit organization launched by music industry mogul Russell Simmons.

According to her memorial, she “particularly delighted” in arranging the Master Card Priceless Moments loyalty program as an event director.

Her most recent work was as a Single Coverage Senior Associate Banker for JP Morgan Chase Private Banking following the birth of her child, Alex, in 2011.

Hillary had a wide range of hobbies that showed her creativity and love for staying active. She played ultimate frisbee in college, raced supercross, and even competed in Morristown roller derby.

Above all, she was an incredibly compassionate, gifted, and wise soul who leaves a legacy of endless laughter and infinite love for family and friends.

“She was known for her sense of humor and she was especially devoted to family and friends, bringing joy to every gathering,” reads her memorial. “It is a sadder world for her passing.”

Hillary is survived by her loving son, Alexander Cooper-Martinez; husband, Surasuk (Sonny) Piputtana; sister and brother-in-law Skye and Paul Rainey and their son, Simon; stepsister Cecile Thibaud, and her children Max and Remington; her mother and stepfather, Muriel and Hugues Thibaud; her father and stepmother W. Scott and Pam Cooper; her aunt, Joëlle Minet of Fanwood and her three daughters: Melissa Warren, Meredith Hobson and Megan Reilly, and many more.

Several loved ones shared touching condolences on social media following Hillary’s tragic passing:

Hillary’s memorial was set for Saturday, June 24 at the First Congregational Church of Westfield.

Donations can be made in Hillary’s loving memory to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (199 Water St., 11th Floor, New York, NY 10038).

“Dear Hillary Cooper-Piputtana you will be so missed,” reads a tribute from country artist Simone Reyes.

“I treasure the time we all shared. So much love to your family. This is all so difficult to understand. See you on the other side friend — rev up that motorcycle engine and drive me through the pearly gates.”

Click here to view the full obituary of Hillary Cooper-Piputtana.

