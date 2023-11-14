Fogo de Chão Officially Opens At Willowbrook Mall

Fogo de Chão, the popular Brazilian steakhouse chain, opened its second North Jersey location in Wayne on Monday, Nov. 13 at the Willowbrook Mall. The Wayne location features an expansive dining room centered around an open-air churrasco grill, offering guests a view of gaucho chefs butchering, hand carving, and grilling their meat over an open flame.

The steakhouse announced it is donating a portion of first week sales to a local food bank. Earlier this year, Fogo de Chão opened in Paramus.

"Wayne is the perfect city for us to bring our authentic dining experience to even more new and returning guests," said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão.

Another location in Bridgewater is planned for later this year.

