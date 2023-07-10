Florida Murder Suspect Shot, Killed By Fugitive Task Force In Jersey City

His identity was temporarily being withheld.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force were in the Heights to help Orlando police capture the suspect, who was wanted on murder and attempted murder charges stemming from a Friday, July 7 incident, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said.

He didn't go into detail, however.

It was shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday that task force members found the unidentified fugitive in the area of Jefferson Avenue, the attorney general said.

“Thereafter, the individual was wounded and transported to Jersey City Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased at approximately 11:44 p.m.,” Platkin said.

The Marshals Service's fugitive task force for New York and New Jersey is comprised of law enforcement officers from local, county, state and federal agencies.

Platkin didn't specify the agency or agencies of those involved in Saturday's incident.

Both New Jersey law and his own guidelines require the attorney general to review deaths that occur “during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody," no matter what the circumstances are, the attorney general has said.

The guidelines guarantee that the investigation is done “in a full, impartial and transparent manner," removing politics or personal agendas, he said.

Once an investigation by Platkin’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) is completed, the results are presented to the grand jury “in a neutral, objective manner, and with appropriate transparency,” the attorney general said.

The panel then renders a ruling on whether it was a clean shoot or a criminal investigation is warranted.

“An officer may use deadly force in New Jersey when the officer reasonably believes it is immediately necessary to protect the officer or another person from imminent danger of death or serious bodily harm,” Platkin has noted.

