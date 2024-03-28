Florida Man Who Killed Infant, Young Mom Arrested In Routine NJ Traffic Stop: Cops

Doujon Duwayne Griffiths, 23, who had been wanted in Orange County, Florida since September 2021 for killing 20-year-old Massania Malcom and leaving her 1-year-old daughter to die in a hot car, was recently arrested in Linden following a traffic stop, the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Central Florida said.

During the traffic stop, Linden police discovered Griffiths had an outstanding warrant out for first degree murder, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. He will be extradited to Orange County, the sheriff's office said.

Griffiths also faces a charge of attempted murder for shooting the woman's boyfriend, the infant's father, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

"No matter how many years have passed, we never forget our victims, and we hope this arrest brings some sense of peace and closure to our community and the two families shattered by this horribly tragic case," the Orange County Sherriff's Office said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.