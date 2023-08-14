A Few Clouds 87°

Florida Man Sentenced In BJ's Shooting That Killed Jersey City Dad: Prosecutors

A 38-year-old Florida man was sentenced to 30 years in state prison on Monday, August 14, for shooting Christian Parra, a 34-year-old Jersey City dad in 2021.

Ariel Dumit
Ariel Dumit Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office
Sam Barron

Ariel Dumit was sentenced after being convicted of murder in the first degree along with other weapons charges in April, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. 

In February 2021, Jersey City Police responded to the BJ's parking lot at 396 Marin Blvd where they discovered Parra with a gunshot wound to the torso, Suarez said. He was transported to Jersey City Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, Suarez said.

Parra left behind a wife and three children.

