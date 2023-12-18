Partly Cloudy 61°

Thousands Without Power, Roads Flooded, Schools Delayed In North Jersey After Storm

Rain from a Sunday, Dec. 17 storm closed roads and delayed school openings across New Jersey on Monday, Dec. 18.

<p>Flood warnings across New Jersey</p>

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Cecilia Levine
Thousands of residents were without power as of 9 a.m.

According to the PSE&G outage map, the following areas did not have power:

  • Bergen: 3,764 (Most in New Milford, Elmwood Park, Garfield)
  • Hudson: 4,095 (Most in Bayonne, North Bergen)
  • Passaic: 2,718 (Most in Clifton, Passaic)
  • Union: 660

The following roads and highways were closed due to flooding as of 8:10 a.m. Monday:

  • Route 73 in Maple Shade at Main Street
  • Route 33 westbound, east of Route 526 in East Windsor
  • Route 130 between Route 38 and Browning Road in Pennsauken
  • Route 30 east from Ben Franklin Bridge in Camden to Airport Circle
  • Route 35 north of Strickland Boulevard in Toms River
  • Route 78 ramp north at Exit 49 in Springfield
  • Route 22 at North Drive in North Plainfield
  • Route 10 at School Street in Hanover
  • Route 23 near Coituss Road in Riverdale

The following North Jersey schools were closed or delayed:

  • Ridgefield Park: Delayed
  • Ridgewood: Delayed
  • Wyckoff: Delayed

