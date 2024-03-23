Flooding Shuts Roads Across New Jersey: Here's Where

According to the National Weather Service, the heaviest part of the storm may have passed.

The flooding, however, has not.

In Hasbrouck Heights, where Route 17 was closed, police pulled three drivers from their vehicles, Chief Rinke said.

According to the NJDOT, all lanes along the following roadways were closed as of 5 p.m.

Route 3 eastbound ramp to Harmon Meadow Boulevard in Secaucus, eastbound ramp to Route 21 in Clifton

Route 80 at Exit 65 in Teterboro

Route 440 southbound ramp to Route 9/GSP in Woodbridge

NJ Turnpike inner and outer roadways south of Interchange 12 in Carteret

Route 35 at Broad Street in Eatontown and south of Route 27 in Edison

Route 46 west in Lodi

Route 206 in Princeton

9W in Englewood Cliffs

Route 27 south in Edison

Route 18 at Milltown Road in East Brunswick

Route 29 south of Washington Street in Kingwood Township

Route 168 in Gloucester Township

