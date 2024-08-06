Flooding Shuts Bergen, Passaic County Highways; Thousands Without Power Due To Storms

The New Jersey Turnpike's Express lanes were closed in Leonia; Route 208's northbound lanes south of Goffle Road were closed in Hawthorne; and Routes 1&9 were closed in Kearny at Hackensack Avenue due to flooding.

All lanes of the following roadways are closed:

Route 17 in Ramsey north of Franklin Turnpike,

Route 17 in Rochelle Park near Central Avenue

Route 46 in Clifton at Piaget Avenue

Route 35 ramp to Pine Avenue in Sayreville

Route 18 in East Brunswick at Cranberry Road

Route 66 in Ocean Township west of Route 35

Route 71 was closed in Deal at Brighton Avenue

Route 440 ramp to Parkway in Woodbridge

As of 7:30 p.m., widespread outages were being reported by JCP&L.

The towns with the most outages were in Morristown (1,600 customers), Holiday City - Berkeley (5,600), Hope (2,000), Hardwick (2,000), Far Hills (711); Readington (1,200), Lincroft (438), Brick Township (4,800), and Manasquan (882).

PSE&G was also working to restore power in Bloomfield (1,500 customers), Lawrence Township (225), and Willingboro (283).

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for much of the region until noon on Wednesday, Aug. 7. A severe thunderstorm watch was in effect until late Tuesday.

