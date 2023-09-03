Flesh-Eating Bacteria Infections Pose Growing Threat Nationwide, CDC Warns

Vibrio vulnificus infections have killed at least 13 people on the Eastern Seaboard this year and cause an estimated 80,000 illnesses annually in the United States.

Most people get infected with Vibrio by eating raw or undercooked shellfish, particularly oysters, the CDC said in the advisory which was issued on Friday, Sept. 1.

Vibrio naturally live in coastal waters, including salt water and brackish water, which is a mixture of salt water and fresh water.

Some people get infected when an open wound is exposed to salt water or brackish water containing Vibrio.

People can also get infected if an open wound comes in contact with raw or undercooked seafood.

Open wounds include those from recent surgery, piercing, tattoo, and other cuts or scrapes— including those acquired during aquatic activity.

Extreme weather events, such as coastal floods, hurricanes, and storm surges, can force coastal waters into inland areas, putting people who are exposed to these waters — especially evacuees who are older or have underlying health conditions — at increased risk for Vibrio wound infections.

