Fleeing Driver Returns After Slamming Into Pole, Rolling SUV In Bergenfield

An unlicensed 28-year-old driver from Bergenfield who knocked down a pole and rolled his SUV while making an illegal turn at high speed before dawn Tuesday fled the scene and then returned, authorities said.

Christian Pilamunga Pilco is interviewed by Bergenfield police after being treated by EMS following the crash on South Washington Avenue.

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza/UNF News for DAILY VOICE
Jerry DeMarco
Christian Pilamunga Pilco was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center by members of the Bergenfield Volunteer Ambulance Corps following the 3 a.m. Dec. 27 crash outside the Walgreens on South Washington Avenue, Bergenfield Police Chief Mustafa Rabboh said.

His injuries weren’t considered life-threatening, the chief said.

Pilco was speeding toward the New Bridge Road intersection in his 2007 Kia Rondo when he tried to make an illegal left into the parking lot, Rabboh said.

The SUV hit the curb, slammed into the pole and landed on its roof, he said.

Police issued seven summonses to Pilco for, among other offenses, reckless and careless driving and driving without a license, the chief said.

Also receiving a summons was the vehicle’s registered owner, which Rabboh said was for allowing Pilco to drive it without a license.

Among the responders besides police, the chief said, were a PSE&G crew, borough firefighters and DPW workers and a Bergen County Hazardous Materials Unit that responded to transformer fluid leaking into a catch basin.

Kyle Mazza/UNF News took the photos for DAILY VOICE and contributed to this story.

