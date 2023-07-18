Thunderstorm in Vicinity Fog/Mist 75°

Fleeing Driver Nabbed After Crashing Off Route 17: Saddle River PD

A driver from Rockland County who sped off from a Route 17 stop and crashed moments later was captured on foot miles away, Saddle River police said.

John Papain
Jerry DeMarco
John N. Papain, 37, of Suffern, was pulled over on the northbound highway shortly after 1:30 a.m. Monday, July 17, Saddle River Police Chief Jason Cosgriff said.

Papain was speaking with the officers on the side of the road when he suddenly hit the gas of his 2009 Ford Escape and sped off, the chief said.

Rather than pursue him, the officers watched as Papain turned onto Plesant Avenue, then followed him, Cosgriff said.

Moments later they found the unoccupied Escape, which had become disabled after hitting a guardrail and curb.

A K-9 unit responded, but Papain was gone -- for the time being.

Mahwah police eventually found him walking near the Bank of America near the New York State line -- five or so miles from the crash scene.

Papain, who police said was carrying illegal prescription drugs, remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

