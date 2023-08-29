Child, 5, Dead After Being Found In Newark Bathtub: Prosecutors

At 7:26 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of Washington Street, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

The child was transported to University Hospital where it was soon pronounced dead, Stephens and Fragé said.

The cause and manner of death is pending an autopsy and an investigation is ongoing, Stephens and Fragé said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.