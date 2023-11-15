Five NJ Restaurants Named Among Best In America By Popular Reservation Review Site

The popular restaurant reservation and review website culminated the list based on 12 million reviews from customers and dining metrics, the website said.
OpenTable also considered diner ratings, percentage of reservations made in advance, and five-star reviews, it said.
The five New Jersey restaurants on the list, include:
- Cafe Loren, Avalon
- Peter Shields Inn, Cape May
- Stella Restaurant, Ventnor
- The Saddle River Inn, Saddle River
- Washington Inn, Cape May
Click here for the full list from OpenTable.
Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.