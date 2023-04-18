Overcast 50°

Five Arrests In 365 Days For Accused Domestic Violence Offender From Englewood

An Englewood woman already on probation remained held in the Bergen County Jail following a slashing, authorities confirmed.

Reyna P. Flores Ramirez
Reyna P. Flores Ramirez Photo Credit: BCJ
Jerry DeMarco
Reyna P. Flores Ramirez, 30, was arrested by police who said they recovered the knife following the incident on White Street on Sunday afternoon, April 16.

The victim sustained a minor injury, they said.

White was charged with aggravated assault, weapons possession, violating a domestic violence court order and violating probation and sent to the county lockup, records show.

The 5-foot-3-inch, 154-pound Ramirez was sent there following repeated arrests beginning a year ago on March 17, 2022 -- for aggravated assault, harassment, restraining order violations and simple assaults. 

She was let go each time by judges citing New Jersey bail reform law.

