First-Time NJ Mom Dies After Delivering 'Miracle Baby,' Husband Breaks Down On TikTok

The Union couple had struggled to conceive before 34-year-old Melissa got pregnant in Fall 2023.

Tragedy struck the family on Wednesday, April 10, though when Melissa began to experience trouble breathing and soon went into cardiac arrest.

Doctors were able to deliver baby girl Mia at 31 weeks, but Melissa passed away at Overlook Medical Center, leaving Matt broken hearted.

"Melissa was the most amazing woman," Matt said in a TikTok video that had 365K views as of press time. "She was a perfect person. She cared about everyone. All she wanted was to have a baby."

Melissa died on the couple's three-year wedding anniversary, Matt noted.

"[Mia's] a fighter like her mom," Matt said. "She never got to meet her mom and her mom never got to meet her. She would've been the most amazing mother. That would've been the highlight of my life. Please send me your prayers. That's all I ask."

Matt shared a video of the couple's gender reveal to TikTok.

A fundraiser has been set up to support Matt and Mia during this time. As of Monday, April 15, more than $45,700 has been raised.

"Anyone who knew Melissa knew of her strong support of animal welfare," her obituary reads. "She believed that all living things had the right to live in peace and harmony and was against animal cruelty. She took great care of her furbabies, Sophie and Kelsey and loved them fiercely.

"Melissa believed firmly in equality for all people and would not support organizations that went against her beliefs. Melissa was a one of a kind soul with such a pure heart who always saw the best in people. To know her was to love her."

Visitation will be from. p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16 at the McCracken Funeral Home, in Union. A Mass will be held at Holy Spirit Church at 10:30 a.m. Cremation will be private.

