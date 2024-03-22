Sparks Fly As First Responders Free Dog Stuck In Tire Rim In South Jersey (Video)

Initial efforts to free the dog with soap and water on Thursday, March 21 were unsuccessful, Franklinville Volunteer Fire Co.

Firefighters shared a 7-minute clip of the rescue process. The dog was wrapped in a blanket as Franklin Township Police Lt Brandon Volpe used his personal plasma cutters to free Daisy from the rim.

Plasma cutting is a process used to cut steel, stainless steel, or aluminum using a plasma torch.

Sparks fly as Volpe works his magic and, in minutes, Daisy's little head pops out.

Daisy was not injured and is doing well.

