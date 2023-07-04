Fireworks Explosion: Third Degree Burns For NJ Man Who Set Homemade Barge Ablaze

Officers from the Byram Township Police Department were dispatched to a home on Lake Mohawk around 10 p.m., Lt. Daniel DeWald said.

There, they saw a homemade barge on fire and floating off the back of the property.

Three victims had suffered burns: Two were treated at a local hospital and released, and a third was admitted to Saint Barnabas Medical Center, with second- and third-degree burns covering between 20 and 40 percent of his body.

The incident was under investigation.

