Fireworks Explosion: Third Degree Burns For NJ Man Who Set Homemade Barge Ablaze

A New Jersey man suffered third degree burns after setting off fireworks on a homemade barge, causing it to erupt in flames Monday evening, July 3, police said.

Officers from the Byram Township Police Department were dispatched to a home on Lake Mohawk around 10 p.m., Lt. Daniel DeWald said.

There, they saw a homemade barge on fire and floating off the back of the property.

Three victims had suffered burns: Two were treated at a local hospital and released, and a third was admitted to Saint Barnabas Medical Center, with second- and third-degree burns covering between 20 and 40 percent of his body.

The incident was under investigation.

