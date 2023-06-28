Firefighters On Rescue Mission Airlifted After Going Over Falls In Passaic River

Both were taken to an area hospital with injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening following the treacherous late-afternoon operation on June 28.

Contractors apparently were clearing trees at the top of the 20-foot high Dundee Dam -- which dumps tons of water into a lower section of the Passaic River in Garfield -- when their boat got snagged, responders said.

Firefighters from Clifton, Garfield and Elmwood Park put boats into the river to rescue the three occupants.

At some point, a Clifton boat went over the falls with two firefighters in it.

Video from the scene shows a firefighter jumping out and the two others riding the boat as it went down.

Additional boats were called to assist, the U.S. Coast Guard was notified and a dive team was placed on standby.

The civilians – apparently all construction workers -- were brought to safety, along with the firefighter who’d jumped.

The two who went over the falls were then handled by the State Police helicopter, which lowered a rescuer to pluck them from the river one at a time.

The firefighters were then brought to ambulances at nearby Nash Park.

The smashed boat remained at the bottom of the falls, at least for now.

