Firefighters Douse Smoky Rochelle Park Blaze

Initial word was that the injuries apparently weren't related to the fire but, rather, due to some type of incident.

The blaze ignited in the basement of the 1½-story home at 36 North Drive off Berdan Street shortly after 8:30 a.m. Aug. 22, responders said.

Water problems initially pushed first-responding firefighters back before they extinguished the flames.

The fire, which spread into the first floor, was declared under control just before 10 a.m.

A civilian sustained possibly life-threatening injuries, responders said. Two others were less seriously injured, they said.

There was no immediate explanation on what caused the injuries. Responders said none were from the fire itself.

The house sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage.

Mutual aid was provided by firefighters from Maywood, Paramus, Saddle Brook, Hackensack, Garfield, Lodi, Elmwood Park and River Edge.

Authorities were investigating the cause.

