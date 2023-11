They got there quickly after smoke was reported coming out an attic window of the two-story, wood-frame home on Bergen Street shortly before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1.

It took barely a half-hour for the firefighters to knock it down.

No injuries were reported.

Wallington firefighters assisted.

The Garfield Fire Prevention Bureau is investigating the cause.

