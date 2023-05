The smoky blaze broke out in the 2½-story wood-frame house on Walton Street off South Maple Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4.

Reports that a contractor was at work at the time couldn't be confirmed.

Ho-Ho-Kus firefighters provided mutual aid. Ridgewood police, EMS and OEM all responded.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

