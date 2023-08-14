Fire Ravages Hillsdale Home Under Renovation

The call to the nearly 70-year-old home at Kinderkamack Road and Lawrence Street came in at 5:11 a.m. Aug. 14, Hillsdale Fire Chief Dan Schuster said.

It began on the second floor and burned through the house, he said.

"The fire was knocked down in less than 15 minutes and placed under contol at 5:41 a.m.," the chief said.

No injuries were reported.

NOTE: Nick Ariemma took both photos above. For more of his work, go to: Tools4Fire (Zenfolio.com)

Woodcliff Lake firefighters were first at the scene, followed by their colleagues from River Vale, Old Tappan and Westwood, the chief said.

The borough's fire marshal and Hillsdale police detectives are investigating the cause, he said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.