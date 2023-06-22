Fog/Mist 62°

SHARE

Fire Ravages Former Site Of Magical, Musical Christmas Tribute To Late Demarest Mom

Two firefighters reportedly required medical attention after they were burned in an overnight blaze that ravaged what had once been a popular Christmastime destination in Bergen County.

Daniel Eisenberg, 38 Evergreen Place, Demarest
Daniel Eisenberg, 38 Evergreen Place, Demarest Photo Credit: Daniel Eisenberg (left) / Demarest Fire Department (right)
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

Flames blew through the front door and picture window of the home on a bend of Evergreen Place in Demarest near Maple Avenue and close to County Road around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, June 22.

Firefighters had the blaze knocked down in under a half-hour.

Two of them were taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center with injuries that didn't appear serious, responders said.

Some may recognize the home, where a then-young Daniel Eisenberg mounted an annual Christmas lights tribute to his late mom, Elena, who died of a sudden heart attack in 2010.

The 100,000-bulb "Lights On Evergreen" production, programmed in sync with music, raised awareness and funds for the American Heart Association.

After several spectacular Christmases, Eisenberg mounted his final display in 2018. His dad sold the house last year and the family moved, records show.

SEE: Lights Out: Final Year For Demarest Teen's Christmas Display

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE