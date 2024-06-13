Fire Ravages Englewood Home

The blaze apparently ignited on the second floor of the 2½-story, $1 million wood-frame home on Walton Street just off Jones Road shortly after 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 13.

It was well-involved when firefighters arrived, requiring a defensive operation.

A huge column of smoke could be seen from nearby Route 4.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters faced water pressure issues as they continued to battle the blaze at noontime.

Mutual aid at the scene and in coverage included firefighters from Bergenfield, Bogota, Hackensack, Teaneck and Tenafly.

******

𝗗𝗜𝗗 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗚𝗘𝗧 𝗔𝗡𝗬 𝗣𝗛𝗢𝗧𝗢𝗦 𝗙𝗥𝗢𝗠 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗦𝗖𝗘𝗡𝗘?

𝗝𝗲𝗿𝗿𝘆 𝗗𝗲𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗼 of Daily Voice can be reached by text at: (201) 943-2794. Or you can email jdemarco@dailyvoice.com or gerardjdemarco@gmail.com. Original photos only, please (can't risk copyright violations).

******

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.