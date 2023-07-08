Fire From Ignited E-Bikes Engulfs Mahwah Garage, Threatens Home, Robs Precious Memories

Lithium-ion batteries in two electric scooters had ignited on a sweltering day when temperatures under a blazing sun reached 93 degrees.

Townsend was having dinner with his mother, sister and girlfriend in the family’s Sherwood Avenue home when he noticed smoke coming from the garage shortly before 8 p.m. this past Wednesday, July 5.

He tossed the extinguisher as the fire grew and, thinking quickly, grabbed a gas-powered lawn mower and gas container from the garage to prevent an explosion, said his girlfriend, I-Asiah Christmas.

The family got their dog and cars out of the area, then watched from up the street as firefighters doused the flames, Christmas said.

“Sounds of things burning and glass breaking flooded our ears, and panic set in that the large fire would spread to the house,” she said.

Townsend and Christmas both just graduated from the University of Miami two months ago.

They’d brought the e-bikes, along with furniture, clothes, and electronic equipment, north with them while waiting to move into a new apartment.

“All of it is now gone,” she said.

So are thousands of photos of Cheryl-Ann Townsend, her son and his two siblings from over their lives, Christmas said. Only a fraction were recovered, she said.

Winter clothing, tools, equipment and other household items were in there, too, Christmas said.

“The garage and just about everything in it was burnt to a crisp,” she said.

The intense heat also melted part of the home’s siding, as well as the mom’s top-floor windows and blinds, Christmas said.

Firefighters kept the blaze from causing more damage. Neighbors brought them and firefighters from the area who assisted water bottles to help keep them hydrated.

“Although our hearts our very heavy, we are very blessed and thankful to be alive,” said Christmas, who is seeking donations to help the family recover.

